The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Everybody’s Raising Prices

All week, we’ve been rolling out our June special issue on pricing with Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive think tank focused on policy that builds public power and creates an economy that works for all of us.

That’s why this week, Groundwork Collaborative’s executive director Lindsay Owens joined David on the show to discuss all things pricing: how companies in virtually every sector of the economy use a variety of schemes and questionable business practices to raise prices, capture more of your money, and grow record profits at the expense of consumers. Prices are becoming increasingly unmoored from the fundamentals, like the cost of labor or materials. In its place, a new corporate credo has emerged: The best price is the one consumers are willing to pay.

You can’t coupon-clip your way out of corporate greed, and systemic problems require systemic solutions. Policymakers have the power to protect the public from price-gouging and make sure the consumer market is a level playing field, and while various federal agencies have made strides in cracking down on junk fees and corporate greed, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

As we head into a contentious election season, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us next week by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!