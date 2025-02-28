The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Crisis at the VA

The Prospect has documented for years the efforts to privatize the most robust national health care system that we have, the Veterans Health Administration, led primarily by Republicans but with the troubling collaboration of key Democrats. In the early days of the Trump administration, the degradation of the VA has continued, extending into the agency's vast research functions, which have brought us health advances like the pacemaker and the nicotine patch.

This week on our live show, David Dayen and contributor Suzanne Gordon discuss the firings and cancellations of research at the VA, what the implications of those actions are for veterans' health treatment and for public health more generally, and what veterans service organizations and other advocates must do to save veterans' health. Later, David discusses a recently revealed plot to destroy the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and leave millions vulnerable to financial predators. Click on the video link to watch.

