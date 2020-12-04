Cleaning Up the Mess: Watch Our Nov/Dec 2020 Issue Release Event

In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, lots of questions remain unanswered in terms of the future of the Democratic Party, what a Biden presidency will likely look like, and what issues will continue to be most in crisis.

To celebrate the launch of our November/December print issue, with managing editor Jonathan Guyer as host, we gathered all our staff writers and contributor Rachel Cohen to explore these questions with each other and elaborate on their own pieces from the issue.

Watch the full video below: