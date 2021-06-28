In our May/June issue, we explored three different public payment programs, assessing whether or not the government can get us out of our economic depression with strong systems like these.

In this panel, we brought contributors Kalena Thomhave and Bryce Covert, staff writer Alexander Sammon, and managing editor Jonathan Guyer into conversation to reassess the welfare system and dig further into the concepts of UBI, cash benefits, and the Child Tax Credit.

Watch the full video below:

× Expand It's Payback Time: Can Public Programs Get Us Out of Economic Depression?

