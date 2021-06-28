⏩ It’s Payback Time: Can Public Programs Get Us Out of Economic Depression?

Watch four writers from our May/June issue in conversation about public payment programs.

by

In our May/June issue, we explored three different public payment programs, assessing whether or not the government can get us out of our economic depression with strong systems like these.

In this panel, we brought contributors Kalena Thomhave and Bryce Covert, staff writer Alexander Sammon, and managing editor Jonathan Guyer into conversation to reassess the welfare system and dig further into the concepts of UBI, cash benefits, and the Child Tax Credit.

Watch the full video below:

If you would like to opt in to receive news on upcoming Prospect events and more, sign up here: https://prospect.org/organize

The American Prospect depends on reader support

If you are scraping by right now, please don’t give us anything. But if you have the ability to support independent, non-profit journalism, we are so grateful. Your voluntary contribution helps keep this website paywall-free. You can sign up as a subscriber with a range of benefits, including an opt-in to receive the print magazine by mail.

Click to View Subscriber Levels: IDEAS, POLITICS & POWER