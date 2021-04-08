⏩ Jonathan Guyer on The Majority Report Talks Big Tech to Defense Connection

Watch Prospect Managing Editor Jonathan Guyer discuss the consultant-to-Biden-administration pipeline.

by

Corporate influence affects foreign policy and national security in all sorts of insidious ways. Prospect Managing Editor Jonathan Guyer breaks down the conflicts of interest that define Bidens inner circle with Sam Seder and Emma Vigeland on The Majority Report. The conversation builds on Guyers investigations into Google CEO Eric Schmidts ties to the Pentagon and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivans work as a corporate consultant before joining the Biden administration.

Watch the full video below:

