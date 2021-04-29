⏩ Rebuilding After Trump: Watch This Revolving Door Project Roundtable

Executive Editor David Dayen moderates a roundtable discussion of Biden’s first 100 days in office, hosted by our publishing partner the Revolving Door Project. Watch them discuss rebuilding after Trump and how progressives can bring positive change to the executive branch.
RDP Presents: Rebuilding After Trump, Biden's First 100 Days
Featured panelists include:
- Jennifer Epps-Adison, network president and co-executive director, the Center for Popular Democracy
- Solana Rice, co-founder, co-executive director, Liberation in a Generation
- Judy Conti, government affairs director, National Employment Law Project