Robert Kuttner in Conversation with Susan Neiman

Our co-founder Robert Kuttner sat down with Susan Neiman, author of Learning From the Germans: Race and the Memory of Evil, a profound exploration of how the second German generation after the war came to terms with Nazi history and the Holocaust, comparing the ways in which the white American South has largely refused to confront the centrality of slavery. In one such parallel, she explains how both these groups viewed themselves as victims, during the last and postwar years of WWII and the Civil War, respectively.

Watch the full interview below: