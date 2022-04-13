Affirming the Prospect

I’ve spent much of my career warning that the alliance of Democratic presidents with Wall Street at the expense of working people would sooner or later produce someone like Donald Trump. This is the kind of vindication you don’t want.

The better sort of vindication comes when people in power pay attention to your insistence that progressive economics is also smart politics. We were all pleasantly surprised when Joe Biden turned out to be that sort of progressive. And in the Biden era, our little magazine has had substantial influence.

This week, somebody noticed. That’s the best kind of affirmation.

More from Robert Kuttner

Politico ran a major piece on the Prospect aptly titled “The Lefty Magazine Flexing Some Biden-Era Muscle.” Even better, the Politico piece understood our balancing act—praising Biden’s administration when the praise is earned, being critical when the neoliberal undertow threatens to pull Biden under—and doing it all not as facile opinion but with deep reporting.

Politico wrote: “The Prospect has repeatedly broken big stories about the Biden administration at times, becoming a bit of a liberal bulwark as the White House drifts towards the center ahead of the midterms.” Politico added: “The magazine hasn’t just broken negative stories about the Biden operation. It has also published lengthy complimentary pieces about ideologically-aligned figures working within the administration.”

When we founded the Prospect 33 years ago, I was in my forties. Now I’m in my seventies, but I still relish reporting and writing. I’ve managed to hang on to a sense of possibility and optimism in a dark time. Despair is all too easy.

When it’s time to hand over the magazine to the next generation, ordinarily the kindest thing a founder can do is to just leave. I am grateful to Dave Dayen, not just for taking this magazine to a whole new level in its quality, its energy, and its impact, but for keeping me around as a writer and editor. This kind of transition seldom happens so gracefully. It’s another affirmation.

Now, please, I’d like some affirmation from you. It’s great that Politico noticed and appreciated the rendezvous of the magazine and the moment. Here is a little fact they didn’t mention:

About 80,000 people read the Prospect regularly, but only a fraction of those are sustaining members. So if you are reading this, and you value my stuff and Dave’s exceptional leadership, and all of the other work we do, please take a moment, click on this link, and become a sustaining member for as little as $5 a month.

What we do matters. You can help.