Memo From President Trump

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
To: Sidney Powell, Stephen Miller, V. Putin
Date: July 4, 2023
Confidential
I’m sure these are the issues that Americans will care about in 2024:
- Jailing Brian Kemp and that other guy from Georgia, Ratsburger or whatever it is. Lock ’em up!
- Keep going back to the Supreme Court to overturn Pennsylvania. I won by a landslide! And we’ve only been up there—what is it? 18 times? 19 times? Alito was nodding yes (or maybe just nodding) the last time we were up there.
- Hillary and the Russia fraud! Lock her up! And what’s this story about that pizza place?
- Extradite Hugo Chavez and bring him back here to expose the truth about 2020.
- All great American cities once had a lot of soot. Can we get more soot?
- We brought back executions; how about executing those Central Park Five thugs? So they were “exonerated” by the “prosecutors” and the “courts” and the lamestream media? So what?
- And on executions, we brought back gas and the chair, right? How about stoning? What’s wrong with stoning?
- Why isn’t Hunter Biden in jail?
- And we’ve got to get Don Jr. out of Attica! Are the Proud Boys up to it?