I grew up on a steady diet of MAD magazine and Zap Comix, warping my feeble adolescent mind with their blend of twisted cartoons and irreverent satire. The Trump era leaves me hungry for that kind of derision again. I didn’t know where to find it anymore since MAD went under, so I decided to make it myself.

