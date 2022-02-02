Antitrust Should Be Used to Fight Inflation

× Expand Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via AP Images A shopper browses the meat section at a Target store in the Queens borough of New York City, January 17, 2022.

According to a Morning Consult poll from mid-January, more than half of voters blame a lack of competition among companies for inflation. Yet nearly two-thirds of economists disagree. What gives?

To begin, not all economists oppose using antitrust to combat inflation, and those who oppose using antitrust for this purpose tend to oppose using antitrust at all. Antitrust scholars Steve Salop and Fiona Scott Morton wrote that in a concentrated economic sector, the risk of disruption from an epidemic will “lead to a larger … price impact than if there were more diversity” in the industry. Former Antitrust Division economist and Georgetown University industrial organization professor Nathan Miller explained that antitrust, by increasing competition, could limit the ability for companies with market power to raise prices.

Economists have been trained to think that interest rates are the only inflation-fighting tool. This tool is certainly effective, but by throwing sand in the gears of the economy, raising interest rates imposes a huge toll, especially on workers. And there’s an open question as to whether interest rates would even solve a problem of inadequate supply.

More from Hal Singer

According to Paul Krugman, overall demand has not increased by enough, even with the fiscal stimulus, to explain this bout of inflation; instead he reasons that the pandemic caused demand to shift from services to physical things, which has strained our supply systems. Companies are hiking prices because they don’t have the goods available to fill orders, and are therefore trying to ration the goods they have.

To the extent that the source of inflation is coming from the supply side, government should focus its energies there. One supply-side approach is to alleviate capacity constraints. And the other is to increase competition.

Alleviating capacity constraints caused by a pandemic falls outside the Federal Reserve’s tool kit. That’s in part a job for the medical community and political leaders, to make vaccines and to convince citizens to take them. To the extent that there are broken supply chains, it’s also a job for regulators to encourage smoother functioning, by making trucking a better-paying job, or fining cargo owners whose shipments are clogging the ports.

That antitrust should be used to combat inflation shouldn’t be controversial. Antitrust is about controlling the unlawful exercise of “market power,” which is defined as raising prices above competitive levels and thus generating short-term inflation.

Inflation is coming from concentrated sectors of the economy such as meatpacking. The price of beef and poultry increased by over 20 percent since December 2019. Because beef and poultry are included in the basket of goods that comprise the consumer price index (CPI), increased beef and poultry prices have a direct effect on broader inflation.

Antitrust skeptics insist that concentration can’t be behind the recent wave of inflation because concentration hasn’t changed in the last two years. Yet no change in concentration is needed to explain why beef and poultry prices are skyrocketing: These industries are highly concentrated, and economics teaches us that concentrated industries are more susceptible to price-fixing. The pandemic provides the cover for coordinated pricing. Indeed, general inflation can serve as a pretext for a coordinated price hike.

That a few concentrated industries are not jacking up prices this year does not disprove this hypothesis. Just as cigarette smoking doesn’t guarantee imminent death but rather heightens the likelihood of death, concentration makes an industry more susceptible to coordinated pricing at the margin.

So what would beefed-up antitrust enforcement look like here? I propose automatic antitrust probes into industries that meet three criteria: (1) highly concentrated; (2) rising margins; and (3) year-over-year price hikes in excess of 10 percent. Meatpacking meets all three conditions, with skyrocketing prices and margins. (Alas, meatpacking isn’t the only industry exploiting the crisis; according to The Wall Street Journal, nearly two-thirds of the largest U.S. publicly traded companies reported fatter profit margins than they did before the pandemic.) Clearly, these firms are not just passing on higher costs. The point is to put concentrated industries on notice, and thereby discourage explicit or tacit collusion.

Economists assess policies from a cost-benefit perspective. In terms of benefits, automatic antitrust probes when the three criteria are met would make cartels think twice about jointly raising prices. Because collusion is rarely detected and would be masked by shortages, bottlenecks, and general chaos in the marketplace during a pandemic, firms would be silly not to try raising prices. Automatic probes would address the problem of “under-deterrence.”

And the mere threat of antitrust investigation could curb price hikes: Beef prices rose every month from December 2020 until December 2021, when they suddenly dropped by 2.3 percent, right as President Biden was putting on the heat. A similar phenomenon occurred after President Kennedy used the bully pulpit to admonish steel companies in April 1962; the price hikes were rescinded within days.

In terms of the costs of my proposal, to echo a point made by Krugman, what is the harm of using antitrust to discourage price hikes in concentrated industries? Antitrust skeptics argue that this would somehow politicize antitrust. Such voices are quick to call any use of antitrust “political.” They say FTC Chair Lina Khan’s effort to use antitrust to promote small merchants and workers is politicized antitrust, but it’s actually just returning antitrust to its origins. As John Sherman said about the legislation bearing his name in 1890, “If we will not endure a king as a political power, we should not endure a king over the production, transportation, and sale of any of the necessities of life.”

Also, if Khan’s attempt to use antitrust to combat power imbalances is a political act, then the Chicago school’s attempt to neuter antitrust so that it can never be enforced, thereby protecting powerful firms, is also a political act.

Biden’s use of the bully pulpit can be easily distinguished from Trump’s use of what I dubbed “gangster antitrust” on these very pages. Trump asked antitrust agencies to go after his political enemies, such as carmakers that settled with California or marijuana growers. For Biden, meatpackers are not a personal enemy or an enemy of the state. In any event, the benefit of my proposal is that it would put the agencies on autopilot, rendering any unsavory cajoling from the president unnecessary.

For now, the economics profession is skeptical of using antitrust to combat inflation. But my profession was also slow to recognize that raising the minimum wage was a good thing. For a long time, monopsony power lingered at the periphery of economic research, which focused on monopoly power instead. That buying power can reduce wages is simply the mirror image of the idea that selling power can inflate prices. As they did with these other issues, the economics profession will hopefully come around on using antitrust to combat inflation.