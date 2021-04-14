Climate, Immigration, and Monopolies
A discussion on The American Prospect’s March/April 2021 print issue.
With our host, Prospect managing editor Jonathan Guyer, we’re bringing our staff and contributors together to discuss three topics from our latest print issue:
Your questions can help shape the conversation! Submit your questions to: events@prospect.org
This event will be recorded on Zoom and streamed live on our YouTube channel.
Read stories from the latest issue on our site.
Featured Panelists:
- Gabrielle Gurley, Deputy Editor
- Brittany Gibson, Writing Fellow
- Joan Fitzgerald, Contributor and Professor in the School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University
- Bob Kuttner, Co-Founder
- David Dayen, Executive Editor
- Alexander Sammon, Staff Writer
- Marcia Brown, Writing Fellow
- Luis Feliz Leon, Contributor, Journalist, Organizer & Independent Scholar
Prospect Staff