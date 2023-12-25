Best of 2023: Ramenda Cyrus

2023 was my second year with the Prospect. My writing has become more specific and more focused on the beats that I am naturally curious about as a journalist. I hope Prospect readers will see the passion in the topics I covered this year.

This story felt very daring. There are a few social and cultural understandings that underlie all those terrible moments of police brutality. This is an examination of just one of them, but it is one of the harder-to-pin-down associations.

An agenda is only as good as its implementation. The Prospect’s implementation series on the Biden administration’s first few years exemplified our commitment to covering the nitty-gritty of policy. This piece covers a serious health concern, and highlights the many barriers to policy, even when everyone wants and needs it.

Technical assistance is really about equity. After decades of marginalized communities being last, technical assistance attempts to undo some of this damage. I appreciate this story for the attention to detail, and for the communities that often go overlooked.

This story is dear to my heart for the way it shines a light on the reclamation of a person’s story. Your story is all you have, and you have every right to fight for it to be told accurately. Whatever the truth behind The Blind Side, I wanted to acknowledge that Michael Oher is only fighting for himself and his story.

This piece felt like a long time coming. Megan “Thee Stallion” Pete has been through the wringer publicly and legally, and I have followed it every step of the way. It felt important to acknowledge her victory, and what it means symbolically for Black women in the hip-hop industry and beyond.

The release of Barbie and Oppenheimer this year could not have been more of a cultural moment. This is my take on it, but it is also an examination of what movies can mean to people, and why Barbie hit so hard for so many women.

Predatory lending has such a vast definition that it is easy to lose track of what it actually does to people. This story took the time to unfold one person’s story, but make no mistake: The industry is vast and harmful to many. This story is just a slice of what it can do to ruin people financially.