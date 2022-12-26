Best of 2022: Ramenda Cyrus

Our John Lewis Writing Fellow offers her favorite stories of the year.

by

This year was my first with the Prospect, as well as the inaugural year for the John Lewis Writing Fellowship. My writing has improved and my perspective has expanded; these are the stories that demonstrate my growth and commitment to equity the most.

Therapy by and for Black Women

This is a story dear to my heart for many reasons: It’s personal, it’s important, it’s misunderstood and under-discussed. Seeing it published also showed me that there’s a space for these tense and uncomfortable discussions in the magazine world and our culture broadly.

Meet the Organizations Fighting for Zero-Emissions Freight

This piece combined all the things I love about the Prospect, particularly the attention to the detail of a story and to the impact of an issue on communities that continue to face systemic abuse and neglect. I also enjoyed digging into an environmental issue that was so salient, yet I barely knew it existed.

Police Have No Duty to Protect the Public

Writing this piece was very fun and necessary. It challenges a notion in our culture that is so accepted people rarely question it, and subsequently adds a new dimension to the discussion of police brutality.

Abortion Doctors Under the Microscope

I was honored to be given the chance to examine this profession that was thrust into the spotlight in the most harmful way possible. I had to balance a private issue with a public current, and the result makes me proud for its strong narrative and extensive reporting.

Brothers From Another Planet

Mental health is a constantly evolving conversation, but highlighting the way privilege and mental health intersect is really important. Too often, people with privilege or a perceived stature receive no help for their mental health issues and are instead made a spectacle for the amusement of the public. I wanted to point out this fault and the harm it does to people.

Raised Voices, Raised Fists

Black athletes get all the terrible parts of our culture, so I wanted to draw together all of those issues. The result is a reflection on the careers of amazing Black athletes and their struggle within a society that relentlessly tears them down.

