Fighting for Reproductive Rights With Laughter

Despite months of concentrated attention on health care due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been mostly silence when it comes to reproductive health and abortion access. That’s despite several states using the pandemic as a pretext to restrict reproductive rights, and looming Supreme Court rulings threatening abortion access even further.

The Abortion Access Front (Abortion AF) is working to bring attention to these assaults on women’s rights with “Do Re #MeToo,” an edutainment music and comedy show this Thursday night on Zoom.

“The curbing of the access to abortions has been profound in the last ten years,” says Lizz Winstead, founder of Abortion AF and co-creator of The Daily Show. “Hundreds and hundreds of clinics have closed or had legislation put on them where access to care is almost nil in at least ten states in America.”

To inform people about the attacks on abortion access in the United States, “Do Re #MeToo” recruited a troupe of “badass feminists” to cover songs with sexist lyrics that are popular in American music, like Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” Kanye West’s “Gold Digger,” or Dr. Dre’s “Bitches Ain’t Shit.” The contrast between the song choices and the feminist performers, who simultaneously make fun of the lyrics and highlight the banality of sexism in American culture, aims to show how sexism and misogyny can negatively impact women and femmes in society at large, including when it comes to their health care.

“We’re trying to incorporate a way to talk about the origins of how we get to systemic patriarchy and blatant sexism,” Winstead says. “And one of the sad ways is through popular culture and popular music. Some of the songs that we know and love, many of them in fact, create these defining roles for women that put us there as property, put us there as things for men, put us there as sex objects.”

The litany of songs featuring sexist tropes, objectification of women, and sometimes even suggestions of violence against women will reveal a pattern in American pop culture, contrasted with the activism and attitudes of the “Do Re #MeToo” performers. “When you really see women who are absolutely defying the definitions of what the songs they’re singing say they are, it just disproves the notion right away,” she says.

The set list remains a surprise, but among the performers will be RuPaul’s Drag Race star and activist Peppermint, comedian Margaret Cho, and Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti, with the night hosted by Winstead.

Usually, Abortion AF shows are held in person in cities across the country, with all-female backup bands. They would typically include interviews with local activists and representatives from local clinics, who can inform audience members about what’s happening in their areas and recruit them to volunteer. Abortion AF plans to continue the local focus despite holding a virtual event by adding a mutual aid program, where people across the country will be able to “adopt” and support local clinics that may be struggling financially or in need of supplies to keep operating.

While the context of the event is very rich and critical, Winstead also describes the event as good clean fun and bonding for audience members. This event also comes at a time when abortion clinics are under serious attack from state governments. Many states used executive orders and emergency procedures to deem abortions nonessential services during lockdowns in March, even though abortions are a time-sensitive procedure. States with the strictest abortion laws were invariably the ones trying to limit access, reproductive-rights activists pointed out.

Litigation filed in Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Alabama, and Oklahoma accused the states of trying to use the pandemic as a guise to limit abortion access. While lockdown restrictions have lifted and temporary injunctions have provided some relief, there’s likely to be a lasting impact. Most clinics are independent health care providers with small staffs and shoestring budgets, and the freeze in services has put them in dire situations. Litigation over abortion access in Texas is still ongoing, and it’s possible other states will follow the trend as the pandemic continues.

Changes at the state level are also coupled with potential changes to federal law, or new orders that could come from the judiciary. When the CARES Act was signed in March, it included anti-abortion measures that can prevent Planned Parenthood from being approved for emergency rescue loans that are available to other nonprofits. It also blocks state governments from using rescue funds for abortion services.

“I put the blame not just on anti-abortion activists. I put the blame on people who claim to be ‘pro-choice’ and think that it’s enough just to be pro-choice,” Winstead says. “You have to be actively pro-access to abortion and health care and working for it.”

Winstead’s “Do Re #MeToo” proceeds will go to the Abortion Access Front, and the show’s tickets are pay-as-you-can. In between the performances, there will also be information about how to get involved in abortion rights activism both locally and nationally.

“We’re giving folks a little reset as to what’s happening during the time of COVID. It was bad before but now it’s really bad,” Winstead says. “I think a lot of people don’t realize how harsh it has been for a lot of states and what they’ve been trying to fight. So just giving people some awareness about this too is part of the whole programmatic within the show.”