Building Back America in 2021

The twin prongs of President Biden’s domestic agenda met disparate fates this year: A version of the hard-infrastructure bill known originally as the American Jobs Plan passed into law, while the welfare state provisions of the American Families Plan (later the Build Back Better Act) appear to be on life support at best. But the Prospect’s coverage of this signature agenda was remarkably consistent: going behind the headlines and the back-and-forth political maneuvering to understand what the policies on the table would actually do, whom they would benefit, and how they can be either useful advances or corporate giveaways, depending on the decisions made.
Here’s a sample of our best work on this subject.
“Biden’s Promising, Problematic Plan to Plug Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells”
By Alexander Sammon
The infrastructure law devotes $16 billion to cleaning up abandoned fossil fuel projects, but it may serve as a bailout for irresponsible oil companies.
“Charging Stations Could Drive Electric Vehicles Into a Wall”
By Gabrielle Gurley
The initiative to create hundreds of thousands of charging stations across the country must deal with the fact that different electric-car companies have proprietary charging standards that don’t necessarily conform to one another.
“To Remove Lead Water Pipes, First You Must Find Them”
By David Dayen
It is promising that the infrastructure law contains funding to remove all the lead water pipes in America. But we don’t even have a good sense of where those pipes are, and that will be the first step.
“Some of the Worst Bridges in the Country Are in Kentucky”
By Brittany Gibson
A data analysis of the failed or failing bridges across the American South finds that Kentucky has 36 of the 50 that need to be inspected most often because of their age and quality. No wonder Mitch McConnell voted for the bill funding bridge repairs.
“In Bipartisan Bill, States Must Consider Private Financing for Major Transit Projects”
By Lee Harris
Most of the privatization elements in the bipartisan infrastructure law were removed, but there’s one bit that requires city and state governments to commission studies to see if their projects are suitable for private finance. It’s a big bonanza for management consultants.
“Bipartisan Bill Boosts Corporate Giants”
By David Dayen
The infrastructure law takes a light touch with corporate America, particularly in broadband provisions that do not favor co-ops or nonprofits over the same telecom monopolists who have taken subsidies for years without building out internet service.
“The Fight Against the Next Pandemic Starts Now”
By Lee Harris
Incredibly, in the middle of a pandemic, it’s been a struggle to secure funding for future pandemic preparedness. A small investment here could save trillions down the road.
“Dooming Blue States to Health Care Limbo”
By Jon Walker
The health insurance subsidy measures in the Build Back Better Act are temporary, which will make it impossible for states to experiment and improve their systems.
“Private Equity’s Potential Payday From Build Back Better”
By David Dayen
Financiers have infiltrated the home health and child care industries, and programs expanding access to those areas could funnel cash to these firms without improvements in care.
