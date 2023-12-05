The Department of Justice’s Legal Love Letter to Moderna

× Expand Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via AP

The Revolving Door Project, a Prospect partner, scrutinizes the executive branch and presidential power. Follow them at therevolvingdoorproject.org.

The steady movement of senior people between BigLaw firms and the Department of Justice brings with it the steady recurrence of ethics violations and conflicts of interest. Brian Boynton, acting head of the DOJ’s Civil Division, exemplifies this worrisome phenomenon. Boynton walked into a role where he’s expected to litigate “on behalf of over 100 different federal agencies” with a gold-plated résumé of corporate defense, having represented industries ranging from for-profit colleges to pharmaceuticals to Big Tech.

Boynton’s 2021 financial disclosure cataloging his time as a partner at BigLaw firm WilmerHale (a role he assumed after serving in the Obama administration) reveals that he provided significant legal services to Google, Northrop Grumman, Citadel, Walmart, Moderna, and many more. Upon obtaining this information, my colleagues reported in the Prospect that Boynton’s ties to numerous corporations were a clear warning of potential ethical conflicts. And now, as we warned, Boynton finds himself mired in a conflict involving his former client Moderna.

At the Revolving Door Project, we’re not big fans of intellectual-property protections as the mechanism for incentivizing drug production. Patents can often help promote innovation and production, but when significant sums of profit exist, then regardless of attempted safeguards, corruption risks will always exist . Additionally, with an expansive interpretation and view of infringement, the cost of pharmaceuticals only continues to rise . But the heart of this issue isn’t about the patent system—regardless of our qualms, we have the current system and until it is overhauled, we can only do our best to work within it. This instance is about the ethical standards we hold public officials to in serving in the public interest, a standard brought into question by Boynton and the DOJ’s involvement in Moderna’s lawsuits.

Read more from the Revolving Door Project

In early 2022, Moderna was sued by biotech competitors Genevant and Arbutus , which alleged that the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine relied on their patented lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology, without due credit or compensation. The technology protects and delivers mRNA as it travels through the body. The specific lawsuit argued that Moderna was aware of this technology due to prior collaborative work with the biotech firms and knowingly infringed on the firms’ patent to develop its COVID vaccine. Moderna has denied infringement of the patent from Genevant and Arbutus , while also claiming that should infringement be found, the government is liable since it was the entity that offered the contract for vaccine development.

Moderna’s argument centers around a World War I–era statute, Section 1498, which grants compulsory licenses to corporations allowing their use of patented inventions without the permission of patent holders during a national emergency. It further stipulates that the patent owner’s “remedy shall be by action against the United States in the United States Court of Federal Claims for the recovery of his reasonable and entire compensation for such use and manufacture.”

Moderna did indeed get a contract from the Trump administration under Operation Warp Speed referencing certain regulations related to Section 1498. Hence, Moderna claims that the contract is an immunity blanket against any infringement claims—and that the liability for them, should it be found, instead falls on the government.

However, in November 2022, U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg rejected their argument, finding that Moderna hadn’t proven that the government was the proper target of the lawsuit. In his initial ruling, Goldberg reasoned that Moderna failed to establish the statute requirements that its infringing activity was “for the Government” and “with authorization and consent of the Government.” He added: “Based on the allegations of the Complaint, which I must accept as true, the development and sale of the vaccines was for the benefit of the vaccine’s recipients. According to the Complaint, the U.S. Government was an incidental beneficiary who bore an interest in ensuring the safety of its citizens.”

In other words, in Goldberg’s view, Moderna’s vaccine development and associated alleged patent infringement was not done directly on behalf of the federal government, but rather for the citizenry writ large, and so Moderna can’t push liability onto the government. Regarding the Trump-era contract, he ruled that it did not contain any clear language establishing that the development was for the government specifically—at least that he could read. “The contract before me here is incomplete and heavily redacted,” he noted.

Moderna has denied infringement of the patent from Genevant and Arbutus, while also claiming that should infringement be found, the government is liable.

That’s where Boynton stepped in. As a deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Division, he oversaw the division at the DOJ that intervened in the case and argued that the U.S. government should instead incur liability for the lawsuit—on the taxpayers’ dime.

A few months after Judge Goldberg’s initial ruling, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Granston, who works under Boynton in the Civil Division, filed a statement of interest along with the U.S. attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, supporting Moderna’s position. Granston and Weiss argued that Moderna should not be liable for any patent infringement as it was a beneficiary of Operation Warp Speed during a national emergency, and that the government should be liable instead.

Now, on first blush, the argument from Moderna and Boynton isn’t crazy. The government did indeed fund the overwhelming majority of the mRNA vaccine development, and legal technicalities aside, it surely was a core government interest to do so—at least during the first year of the pandemic. But since the initial vaccine rollout and as COVID-19 has faded into endemic status, Moderna has raked in mega-profits from vaccine sales. In 2022, it made $19.3 billion in revenue and $8.4 billion in profits. In mid-2023, it jacked up the private insurance price of its vaccine by more than 400 percent, from $26 to $128. The government does pay less at $82 per dose, but European countries pay only about 25 euros.

So the U.S. government bankrolled Moderna’s vaccine development from start to finish—through Operation Warp Speed purchase agreements, large grants, and direct help from the National Institutes of Health—and on such lenient terms that not only did the company get an immediate gusher of profits, it could also later mercilessly price-gouge the government and the American people for the vaccine they paid to invent. And when other companies whose technology was allegedly key to the vaccine development ask for a slice of the money, Moderna tries to get the government to pay up once again.

In any case, this too was struck down by Goldberg.

He wrote that even with the concurring opinion of the DOJ, “neither the Government nor Moderna have provided any authority suggesting that the Government’s interpretation of § 1498(a) trumps a court’s analysis of this issue. And I note that the very contract that Moderna relies upon also states that vaccine was to be developed to ‘improve patient care,’ thereby ‘mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the nation and its people.’” Goldberg also noted that while the statement of interest provided some credence to Moderna’s claim of having authorization and consent of the government, a full period of discovery was necessary to ascertain the facts of the heavily redacted Warp Speed contract.

That brings us back to Boynton’s conflict of interest. He held the same stance regarding intellectual property while at WilmerHale prior to joining the DOJ—and while working for Moderna. As a partner, Boynton was involved in several articles regarding the intellectual property of pharmaceutical companies, one of which included an argument that companies should have sweeping immunity from patent infringement claims for those inventions and investments done for the public’s well-being and good—while working for those pharmaceutical companies at WilmerHale. Under the premise of a national emergency, Boynton argues that innovations done to address the pandemic fit this need. After joining the DOJ, Boynton’s name was taken off the article .

Boynton is the head of the Civil Division, but has never been formally confirmed to the role. As an acting official, his ethics disclosures and other documents on Boynton’s potential conflicts of interest are significantly more difficult for the public to acquire. These public documents exist so the public can keep tabs on potential conflicts of interest that should spark recusals—such as that of Boynton and DOJ action surrounding Moderna. Instead, with Attorney General Merrick Garland enabling Boynton to skirt a confirmation for a nonpolitical title (principal deputy assistant attorney general) for nearly the entire presidential term, Boynton has been able to avoid this public accountability and scrutiny surrounding potential impropriety of his division’s actions.

Recusals should be a last resort, though—the priority should be ensuring we don’t have individuals like this in these positions at all. Appointments of individuals to influential legal positions at the DOJ should be evaluated with a keen scrutiny to their prior employment history. This revolving-door system, with individuals prominent across a number of corporate industries having access to highly influential appointments and positions, cannot help but create a conflict of interest. While recusal should certainly have occurred in this instance, we generally don’t want people with illustrious résumés as corporate lawyers occupying positions created to serve the public interest.