×

In this excerpt from the latest Left Anchor bonus episode, author and former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson talks about what she likes and dislikes about the Biden administration. Find her book A Politics of Love: A Handbook for a New American Revolution here.

Marianne also has a Substack and website for the curious.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.