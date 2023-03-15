×

In this episode, the Left Anchor hosts interview Professor Jon Shelton about his book The Education Myth: How Human Capital Trumped Social Democracy. They discuss how the justification for public schooling was wildly different in the 19th century, why education doesn't solve poverty, why “human capital” is a nonsense idea, how education reform became a fake substitute for class politics, and more.

