Keep Hope Alive

This is the second episode of our Prospect: Generations podcast, in which younger and older Prospect staff discuss culture, politics, history, and more. This time co-founder Robert Kuttner joins writing fellow Ramenda Cyrus to discuss the hope in politics.

Robert describes his time growing up and becoming politically active in the 1960s, when rapid progress was being made and optimism was only logical, only for major backsliding to happen starting in the mid-1970s. Ramenda, by contrast, recounts coming of age during a time of significant social progress yet extreme and growing economic inequality.

Perhaps a political battle is necessary to find a sense of meaning in life. As Robert quotes Camus’ famous aphorism, “one must consider Sisyphus happy,” because “the joy is in the struggle.” Is that true? Is there any other reason for hope and optimism today? Listen here to find out, or on Soundcloud, or via RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts!

Music credit: Oleksandr Stepanov from Pixabay.