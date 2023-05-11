×

This time the hosts interview Professor Mark Paul about his book The Ends of Freedom: Reclaiming America’s Lost Promise of Economic Rights. They discuss the idea of an economic bill of rights, how the right stole the idea of “freedom,” how to fix America with a few simple policies, and more.

