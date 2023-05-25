The Rise of Italian Post-Fascism

×

Today the hosts interview historian David Broder about his book Mussolini's Grandchildren: Fascism in Contemporary Italy. The new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the most right-wing person to hold the post since the fascist dictatorship. Where did she come from, how has the Italian far right evolved, and where is it going?

