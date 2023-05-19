Trans Rights in Finland

×

In this unlocked bonus episode, the hosts interview Tanja von Knorring on to discuss what is happening with trans issues in Finland. She’s a longstanding expert in this area, and explains the historical context regarding trans rights, how policy has changed recently, where the recently transphobic backlash there has come from, and more. Enjoy!

