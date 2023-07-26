Trump’s Legal Woes Mount

×

Trump and his lackeys will likely be hit with a massive RICO case in Georgia, while fake electors in Michigan also face the music. Comedian Yamaneika joins to discuss this plus the new curriculum in Florida that requires teaching the silver linings of slavery! Then host of the Upsurge Podcast Teddy Ostrow joins to talk Teamsters ready for a strike as UPS scrambles to make 340,000 workers an offer they may well refuse. Hot labor summer rolls on. Finally, in honor of Barbenheimer, which toy and/or war crime would you like to see a dramatic film made about.

Featuring:

Yamaneika Saunders, writer & comedian

Teddy Ostrow, host of the Teamsters podcast

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com