Let Them Fight

×

There is no honor among clowns. Days after Democrats helped Speaker Kevin McCarthy avoid a government shutdown, the Republican sideshow known as Matt Gaetz led House Republicans in ousting their speaker, effectively bringing the government to a standstill anyway. It’s a genius big-brained move for someone who doesn't want any investigations into his personal misconduct. Francesca and comedian Gianmarco Soresi break it down plus a look at the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s lowest moment, her replacement, and the delightfully goofy judge in Trump's New York trial. Then, the Debt Collective’s Braxton Brewington explains how Biden’s new student debt forgiveness program is good but confusing as all hell. (Head to www.studentdebtreleasetool.org to advocate for your debt to be canceled.) And finally we're instituting our own dress code in the Senate and it's not a suit or sweats!

Featuring:

Gianmarco Soresi (see him LIVE soon)

Braxton Brewington

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com