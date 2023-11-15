The Neoliberal Education Fantasy

×

This time the hosts interview political science Professor Neil Kraus about his book The Fantasy Economy: Neoliberalism, Inequality, and the Education Reform Movement. We discuss how all the promises that increasing educational attainment would cut poverty and inequality failed, how that can actually be accomplished with unions and the welfare state, and how a proper higher education system should work, and more.

