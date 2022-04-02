American Courts Are Broken

×

This time on Left Anchor, the hosts interview podcaster Sparky Abraham about the latest Supreme Court news, why many liberals are foolish to prioritize achieving change by filing lawsuits, and how utterly despotic courts can be at the local level—it turns out in some county courts, fully half of cases are about small-dollar debt collection.

Things mentioned in the episode: our episode with Brian Fallon, the Debt Collective, and "Do Courts Matter" by Stephen Carter.

