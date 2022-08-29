Dark Brandon Rises

×

In this episode preview featuring Professor Harvey J. Kaye and Progressive Democrats of America Executive Director Alan Minsky, the hosts discuss Democrats’ recent accomplishments—the Inflation Reduction Act, student loan reforms, protection of DACA, and Biden calling the MAGA movement “semi-fascist.” Subscribe here to listen to the full episode where the guests explore the idea of a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.