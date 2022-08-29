Dark Brandon Rises

Democrats have suddenly racked up some remarkable accomplishments. Is it a good start on a progressive agenda?

In this episode preview featuring Professor Harvey J. Kaye and Progressive Democrats of America Executive Director Alan Minsky, the hosts discuss Democrats’ recent accomplishments—the Inflation Reduction Act, student loan reforms, protection of DACA, and Biden calling the MAGA movement “semi-fascist.” Subscribe here to listen to the full episode where the guests explore the idea of a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights.

