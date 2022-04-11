Jeff Bezos, Welfare Queen

Billionaire oligarchs rely on government protections and benefits more than anyone on Earth.

by

In this excerpt of the latest Left Anchor bonus episode, the hosts discuss Ryan's book How Are You Going to Pay for That? with historian Harvey Kaye, in the context of the massive government effort deployed to protect the income and property of the ultra-rich. Subscribe here to listen to the whole thing!

