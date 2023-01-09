How Rich People Stole Identity Politics

×

In this unlocked bonus episode, the hosts interview Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò about his book Elite Capture: How the Powerful Took Over Identity Politics (And Everything Else). They discuss how this cooption process has happened, how to counter it without falling victim to irritable knee-jerk anti-“wokeness,” what identity politics originally meant, and more.

