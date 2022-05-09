The Case Against Popularism

Alex Pareene explains the problems with the latest fad theory for winning elections.

by

In this episode from the Left Anchor archives, the hosts have Alex Pareene on to discuss the recent controversy and articles about political theoretician David Shor and his "popularist" dogma. Later they discuss subscription media, and the promises and pitfalls thereof for the left. Enjoy!

Also, don't miss Alex's newsletter.

