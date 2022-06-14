The Case for Student Debt Cancellation

×

In this episode from the archives, the hosts interview economist Marshall Steinbaum about his research on why it's necessary to cancel student debt, how to end segregation in higher education, and why the theory of "human capital" is a bunch of nonsense.

