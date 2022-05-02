The Politics and Culture of Video Games

×

In this episode of Left Anchor, the hosts interview Trevor Strunk, host of the No Cartridge podcast, about his book Story Mode: Video Games and the Interplay Between Consoles and Culture. They discuss the political subtext of game genres, why Japanese games can be so different from American ones, how multiplayer games can build different kinds of community, and more.

