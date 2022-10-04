UBI and a Socialist Work Ethic

×

This time the hosts are talking utopian futures. Somewhat by accident they ended up reading two different Catalyst articles by Alex Gourevitch: Alexi read “Post-Work Socialism?” while Ryan read “The Basic Income Illusion” (co-authored with Lucas Stanczyk). They discuss the practicalities of a universal basic income, the case for collective ownership of all national wealth, and how to get crummy jobs done without relying on the threat of poverty. Enjoy!

