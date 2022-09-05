Working in a Pandemic

×

Happy Labor Day! On this episode the hosts have Maximillian Alvarez and Rebecca Garelli on to talk about Max’s new book The Work of Living: Working People Talk About Their Lives and the Year the World Broke. The book is a collection of interviews of various working-class folks, from a gravedigger, to a sheet metal worker, to a nurse, and many more. Rebecca is one of those interviewees; she speaks about her work as a teacher and organizer in the Phoenix area, and how they’ve fought to keep themselves and their students safe from both the pandemic and right-wing austerity.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.