⏩ The Influence Game: Jonathan Guyer’s Panel on Big Business and Biden’s National-Security Policy

In his series The Influence Game, Prospect managing editor Jonathan Guyer has reported expansively on corporate influence over foreign policy and national security. Most of the people who work closely with President Biden are entangled in the opaque world of strategic consultancies, and by extension, a network of the world’s biggest businesses, including Facebook and Boeing. Guyer’s most recent piece in the series focuses on the connections between the Israeli company NSO Group, the consulting firm WestExec, and the Biden administration.

With journalist Akbar Shahid Ahmed, national-security expert Mandy Smithberger, and scholar Kathleen Clark, Guyer hosted a panel at Netroots Nation about the corporate connections among Biden’s inner circle and former Trump officials. The hour-long discussion explores big questions about ethics and accountability.

Watch the full panel below: