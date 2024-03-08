The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Primary Season Is Ending

With Nikki Haley ending her presidential campaign after Super Tuesday, we now know for sure what we’ve always known about the general election: that it will be a matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Yesterday’s State of the Union, then, was essentially a campaign event for President Biden, who put forth his vision for a second term to the public. Ryan Cooper and David Dayen discuss his proposed tax plan, the horrific situation in Gaza, protecting IVF nationwide, and more.

David and Ryan also discuss downballot results from Super Tuesday and what they say about the state of both parties in 2024. In North Carolina, ultra-MAGA candidate for governor Mark Robinson has what Ryan calls the “worst case of right-wing boomer Facebook brain” he’s ever seen. In California, big money and corporate interests helped decide the Senate race, but had some notable failures downballot. Throughout the country, the uncommitted vote put up a strong showing, as a growing portion of the Democratic base showed up to register their anger and disappointment over Biden’s support of Israel. They also talk about Congress’s proposed cuts to the Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the revolving door between private industry and appropriations subcommittee members and staff.

As we head into a contentious election year, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us next week by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!