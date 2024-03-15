The Prospect Weekly Roundup: A Trial Balloon

Today on the Prospect Weekly Roundup, Editor at Large Harold Meyerson and Executive Editor David Dayen discuss the burgeoning coalition between labor and community groups in Minnesota, winning wage increases across sectors after a series of strikes. They also talk about the 2024 election and how a significant number of voters are dissatisfied with both Biden and Trump.

In previous years, like 2008 and 2016, having a competitive primary spurred engagement among large groups of voters, and voter registration shot up especially in swing states. The lack of a serious primary challenger in this election makes a huge difference, but it’s not too late for the Democrats to win back disaffected voters and motivate them to re-engage with the political process.

The Democrats, in recent weeks, have been upping the ante to hopefully win those voters back. Vice President Kamala Harris visited an abortion clinic this week, an unprecedented decision for any presidential ticket. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a similarly unusual move, called for new elections in Israel and for Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to step down. Schumer, who attended AIPAC’s conference this week amidst the onslaught on Rafah, was almost certainly acting in lockstep with the White House. Could this signal a change of course?

