⏩ Do Veterans Need a New Agenda in Washington?

A discussion of issues affecting veterans and why progressives should pay more attention to veterans affairs

by

Award-winning journalist Suzanne Gordon, a Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute senior policy analyst; Jasper Craven, a freelance journalist covering military and veterans affairs; and Steve Early, a freelance journalist, labor organizer, and lawyer, discussed veterans issues at a forum sponsored by Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute/The American Prospect in Washington, on November 14, 2022.

They are the authors of a new book: Our Veterans: Winners, Losers, Friends, and Enemies on the New Terrain of Veterans Affairs, published by Duke University Press.

Watch the full video below:

