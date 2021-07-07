⏩ Fixing Section 230: Protecting the Public While Promoting Free Expression

Section 230 is a provision in the United States Communications Decency Act that provides immunity for website platforms from third-party content. The major problem with 230 however, is that online platforms do not have any incentive to curb illicit and toxic content, and those harmed have no recourse in court.

This panel is a part of a series, hosted by the Alliance to Counter Crime Online, The American Prospect, and American Affairs, examining various facets of Section 230. With executive editor David Dayen as moderator, experts explored the original goals of Section 230, the many issues that have arisen as a result of court interpretation, and proposals for reforming the provision.

Panelists and speakers included Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Rep. Bob Latta, Professor Danielle Citron (University of Virginia Law School), and former chief counsel, House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, Neil Fried.

Watch the whole event below: