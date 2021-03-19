Amazon Has a Good Job for You Too!

“Amazon has posted anti-union messaging in bathroom stalls in its Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse, where employees are next week set to begin voting on unionization.”—Business Insider, February 3, 2021
Matt Lubchansky
