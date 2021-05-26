Organizing for Social and Political Empowerment
A half-day Zoom conference sponsored by The American Prospect
to
Organizing for Social and Political Empowerment Conference
Please join us for a half-day Zoom conference sponsored by The American Prospect.
Wednesday, May 26, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST
The conference features several of America’s most effective organizers, who share the conviction that we will reclaim and strengthen democracy and build grassroots empowerment for social justice only by recommitting to more effective organizing.
Save the date and link to watch the livestream HERE
As you watch each panel, please send all your questions for panelists to: events@prospect.org
Panelists
P1 v4
P2 v3
P3
PROGRAM
1:00: Welcome, Bob Kuttner, co-founder, The American Prospect
1:05: Panel 1: The Challenge of Scale, Financing and Durability
Heather Booth, organizer, strategist; founder, Midwest Academy
Maurice Mitchell, national director, Working Families Party
Deepak Bhargava, longtime executive director, Community Change; now CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies
Hahrie Han, Johns Hopkins University; author: How Organizations Develop Activists
Ernesto Cortés, national co-director, Industrial Areas Foundation and executive director of the West/Southwest IAF regional network
Moderator: Gabrielle Gurley, deputy editor, The American Prospect
- SHORT BREAK -
2:20: Panel 2: Organizing Workers: New Opportunities, Strategies, Obstacles
Lauren Jacobs, executive director, Partnership for Working Families
Celeste Faison, campaigns director, National Domestic Workers Alliance
Stephen Lerner, labor and community organizer; architect of SEIU's Justice for Janitors campaign
Charese Rasberry, organizer, Local 226 Unite-HERE, Las Vegas
Michelle Ringuette, assistant to the president, AFT
Moderator: Harold Meyerson, editor at large, The American Prospect
- SHORT BREAK -
3:45: Panel 3: Combining Movement Organizing and Electoral Organizing
Nse Ufot, chief executive, New Georgia Project
Brian Kettenring, Hewlett Foundation, former co-executive director, Center for Popular Democracy
Raquel Terán, state Democratic Party chair, Arizona; community organizer; state legislator
Afua Atta-Mensah, executive director, Community Voices; board president, People’s Action Institute
Michael Podhorzer, senior adviser to the president, AFL-CIO
Moderator: Bob Kuttner, The American Prospect