The Trans Panic II

In this excerpt of the latest Left Anchor bonus episode, the hosts discuss the implication of Michael Knowles’ eliminationist rhetoric about trans people at CPAC. Subscribe now to hear the whole thing where they discuss the reaction to their previous episode about the New York Times’ transphobic article spree, Jesse Singal twitter drama, President Biden's undermining of DC home rule, and more.

