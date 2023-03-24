Labor Journalism, Past and Present

This is the third episode of our Prospect: Generations podcast, in which younger and older Prospect staff discuss culture, politics, history, and more. Editor at large Harold Meyerson and writing fellow Jarod Facundo both work the labor beat—in Harold's case, since the 1970s; in Jarod's, since he graduated from college in 2020—or even before, counting his internships at progressive publications. Consequently, what they've seen and reported both overlap and have considerable differences.

In this episode, Jarod talks about the on-the-job militancy he's covered in the past several years, while Harold notes that for most of his time on the beat, organizing came under the heading of the Big Sleep—and that consequently, he often focused on union electoral efforts and internal politics. The rare and very welcome exception to this rule, he noted, was the Justice for Janitors campaign.

Listen to the episode here, or on Soundcloud, or via RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Music credit: Oleksandr Stepanov from Pixabay.