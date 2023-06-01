The Debt Ceiling Deal

×

In this long excerpt of the latest bonus episode, the Prospect’s David Dayen and Ryan Cooper discuss the deal hammered out between the Biden administration and House Republicans—de facto cuts to welfare and food stamps, a small spending cut, Joe Manchin's pipeline payoff, and more. Subscribe now to hear the whole thing.

