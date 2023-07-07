The Billionaire Cage Match

×

It’s been a year since the unelected bench of billionaire besties, i.e. The Supreme Court, took away abortion rights. Comedian Subhah Agarwal joined to talk about how unwanted kids will absolutely not make America great again. And billionaires Zuckerberg and Musk want to fight each other in a cage match? Why do we feel like they’ll get even more money out of us to watch this. Then journalist Kim Kelly on how black lung disease is killing coal miners in Appalachia, even though it's preventable. What's being done to hold corporations accountable? Finally we deliver our ruling on the corruption of the Supreme Court.

Featuring:

Subhah Agarwal, https://twitter.com/subhah

https://www.subhahcomedy.com/

Kim Kelly, https://twitter.com/GrimKim

Kim's investigation

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com