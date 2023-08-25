Border Bullies

×

How much has Biden distanced himself from Trump's disgraceful immigration record? Not enough. Asylum is still being denied to tens of thousands of migrants who are now being held at bay with the help of an app. Cool. Organizer Erika Andiola of The Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights joins to discuss. Then comedian Aida Rodriguez discusses Ron DeSantis giving up the fight against Disney, all while his hateful rhetoric helps get people killed like Lauri Carlton of California, shot to death for displaying a pride flag. Finally, it's the GOP primary debate drinking game! How wasted will the word “woke” get us?

Featuring:

Aida Rodriguez, comedian

(Pre-order her book, Legitimate Kid, here)

Erika Andiola, The Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights

