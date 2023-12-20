The Nordic Labor System

×

This episode is an interview with Matt Bruenig of the People’s Policy Project that was part of a telethon holiday livestream for The American Prospect. (Find the donation page here.) The hosts discuss what happened when McDonald's crossed the Danish labor movement, how the same thing is happening to Tesla, why Americans seem so down on the economy, and more.

