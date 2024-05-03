×

President Biden and leading Democrats join with Republicans in criminalizing student Palestine protests, as Sen. Tom Cotton tries to make “little Gazas” happen. Comedian and actor Anthony Atamanuik joins Francesca to bitch about bad faith antisemitism claims and the conflation of Israel with Judaism. Then Max from UNFTR podcast joins to talk about warantless wiretapping and the Heritage Foundation’s latest grand plans for hammering the final nail in the coffin of democracy. One massive big bitch sesh bemoaning how ill-prepared Democrats are to defend this country from full blown fascism. Cause they actually seem to like it.

Featuring:

Anthony Atamanuik, comedian/actor

Max, Host of UNFTR Podcast

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com