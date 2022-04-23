The Union Struggle at Amazon

Labor journalist Luis Feliz Leon explains how the union drive succeeded and what’s next.

by

In this excerpt of the latest Left Anchor episode, the hosts interview Labor Notes staff writer Luis Feliz Leon on to talk about his coverage of the Amazon Labor Union there and at The American Prospect. We discuss the union's wildly unorthodox tactics, what leadership really means in a left-wing context, and what their prospects are for the future.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect's managing editor, and Alexi the Greek.

