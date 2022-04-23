The Union Struggle at Amazon

×

In this excerpt of the latest Left Anchor episode, the hosts interview Labor Notes staff writer Luis Feliz Leon on to talk about his coverage of the Amazon Labor Union there and at The American Prospect. We discuss the union's wildly unorthodox tactics, what leadership really means in a left-wing context, and what their prospects are for the future.

